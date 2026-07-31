Muslim Rashtriya Manch announces financial aid for Assam flood victims, to contribute to CM's Relief Fund

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has announced financial assistance for flood-affected people in Assam and decided to contribute to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund as part of its humanitarian response to the ongoing crisis.

The decision was taken unanimously during an emergency meeting of the organisation's six-member Core Team held at Kalam Bhavan in New Delhi, National Convener Shahid Sayeed said.

The meeting was attended by National Conveners Mohammad Afzal, Shahid Akhtar, Girish Juyal, Abu Bakar Naqvi, Shalini Ali and Shahid Sayeed.

The Core Team paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the floods and expressed condolences to the bereaved families before reviewing the humanitarian situation and discussing ways to strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts.

After visiting flood-affected districts in Assam, National Conveners Shahid Akhtar and Girish Juyal presented a detailed field assessment to the Core Team.

Shahid Akhtar described the devastation as unprecedented, saying many elderly residents had never witnessed such severe flooding. He said several families had lost their homes, farmland and lifelong savings, stressing that it was a time for the nation to stand united with the affected people.

National Convener Shalini Ali highlighted the vulnerability of women, children and elderly people during disasters, calling for the urgent provision of nutritious food, clean drinking water, medicines, sanitation supplies and safe shelter in relief camps.

Shahid Sayeed said the Assam flood crisis was a national humanitarian concern rather than an issue confined to one state.

"This is not a time for politics but for compassion and collective action. Muslim Rashtriya Manch will contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and appeals to every citizen to support the flood victims according to their capacity," he said.

National Convener Mohammad Afzal said natural disasters do not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste or community, adding that MRM volunteers would continue relief work without any discrimination.

The organisation also resolved to expand its ongoing relief operations, with volunteers continuing to distribute food, medicines, clothing and other essential supplies in flood-hit areas.

According to the assessment presented during the meeting, extensive damage has been reported in districts including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan. The report said nearly six lakh people have been affected, with thousands of families taking shelter in relief camps after widespread damage to homes, farmland, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

MRM appealed to citizens, voluntary organisations and philanthropic institutions across the country to extend all possible support to the flood-affected people of Assam.