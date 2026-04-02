Muslim voters will unite behind AIUDF in Assam polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, April 2, claimed that Muslim voters in Assam will “cast their votes unitedly” in favour of the All India United Democratic Front in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

Addressing a rally in Binnakandi constituency, Owaisi campaigned for AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and his party’s candidates, projecting the regional party as a decisive force in the state’s political landscape.

“Muslims will cast their votes unitedly, and Badruddin Ajmal's 29 candidates will win. Assam's politics will be decided by the AIUDF,” he said.

Owaisi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of engaging in “hate politics” and criticised the Indian National Congress for remaining “silent” on the issue. He argued that such a political environment has strengthened support for the AIUDF among minority communities.

Raising concerns over eviction drives carried out by the state government, Owaisi termed the exercise “completely unconstitutional”. He said Ajmal had approached the Supreme Court over the matter and added, “The apex court ordered that if it is forest land, then give alternate land. Otherwise, do not displace them.”

He alleged that nearly 50,000 people had been displaced, calling it a “big injustice and violation of human rights” driven by “just hatred”.

The AIMIM leader further stated that minority communities in Assam have faced longstanding challenges, with inadequate safeguards for their rights and security. “I have come to Assam for a special purpose. I have come to speak out for the rights and protection of Miya Muslims in Assam,” he said.

The term ‘Miya’, historically used as a slur for Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state, has in recent years been reappropriated by sections of the community as an assertion of identity.

Owaisi also criticised both the BJP and previous Congress governments over their handling of issues such as the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act. “The minority community has been used for only political gains in Assam for decades… The community's citizenship issue should not be used for political mileage,” he added.