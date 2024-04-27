Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 27 said that the demand for a caste census has led to a significant division in the Muslim vote of Assam, splitting it evenly at 50-50. Sarma stated that his government's commitment to conducting a caste census among the Muslim community has garnered support from backward Muslim classes, with many now backing the BJP.

Highlighting his efforts to secure support from marginalized Muslim groups, Sarma reiterated his administration's pledge to conduct a caste census specifically within the Muslim population. This move, he claims, has caused a notable shift in voting patterns, with a substantial portion now aligning with the BJP.

Additionally, Sarma issued a cautionary message to the Congress party, warning against any attempts to introduce 'Sharia Law' in the country. He stated that such actions would not be tolerated, emphasizing the importance of upholding Indian cultural values. "In Indian culture, we work hard not for ourselves but for the coming generations; they have no right to snatch our property," Sarma said.