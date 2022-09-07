Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday while speaking to the media with regards to madrassa demolition drive that is going on in the state, said that all demolished madrassas are not running as madrassas but as offices of Al-Qaeda.

CM Sarma said, "All of the destroyed madrassas were actually Al Qaeda offices, not madrassas. 2-3 were demolished by the administration, and now others will be demolished by the public itself. The Muslim community is en route to destroy these madrassas, claiming that they do not want a Madrassa where Al-Qaeda’s operations are carried out. That alters the character of the madrassa."

Hitting out at MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been critical of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government’s decision to demolish madrassas in Assam, CM Sarma said, “If Asaduddin Owaisi wishes he can come here and convince the people of Assam that let the Madrassas of Assam be the offices of Al Qaeda. I don’t think so the Muslim community of Assam will allow him to do this, because they are true patriots of the country. Owaisi can try, but he won’t succeed.”

Notably, the locals of Pakhiura Char in Goalpara, voluntarily pulled down a house set up by a Jihadi, and which was allegedly used as base by four suspected Jihadis, including two Bangladeshi nationals for terror activities.

The police was surprised to see the locals setting an example for others by demolishing the madrassa that has been functioning as a base for terror activities by the arrested Jihadis.

As many as four madrasas have been demolished in the past few months, with the first three being taken down by state government officials.

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