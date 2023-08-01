During a visit to Barpeta Satra, former MLA Shiladitya Dev on August 1 alleged that several sophisticated arms and firearms were found hidden inside Madrassas and Mosques by the people belonging to Islam community.

The former MLA made the controversial remark regarding Madrassas and Mosques on the sidelines of questions raised regarding the recently concluded arms training camp organised by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in Assam.

Speaking to the media with regards to his recent visit to Barpetra Satra, Shiladitya Dev said, “Wherever I go, I make it a point that if there is a Satra in that particular place, then I will surely pay a visit. Earlier, I visited Alipukhuri, Borduwa, Kubaikata and several other Satras. For me this isn’t a new thing. Today, I have arrived at Barpeta Satra, seeking blessings of the Guru. This is my first visit to the Satra. Feeling contentment after visiting the Satra, I sought the blessings of the Guru praying for the retention and protection of Sanatani Dharma”.

Reacting on the arms training camp organised by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Dev added, “The name that has been flashing, it is actually not Bajrang Dal. The complete name is Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. When we take the name of Bajrang Dal then it refers to a part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sangathan. And the training camp that was organised here, was done under the leadership of Pravin Togadia of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. I feel that nothing wrong was taught in the training camp. We have to remember one thing that whenever people belonging to the Islam community do Jihad or take training inside the Madrassas, then they will not fire inside the Madrassa as they know that people in the locality will come to learn about the arms training. Hence they keep the arms and ammunition hidden inside the mosques and madrassas”.

Targeting the Mosques and Madrassas for being storehouse of arms and sophisticated weapons, Dev said that the people belonging to the Islam community store these weapons inside the mosques with the intent to kill people of other religion.

“On the other hand Rastriya Bajrang Dal organised these training camps for self defence. They don't have any intent to kill Muslim people or anyone from some other religion. Neither they are trained to fight with Pakistan or Afghanistan”, added Dev.

“Like Israel every Sanatani Hindu should be given such training for self defence. We should ensure rebirth of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh in our own families by taking such training”, concluded Dev.

Also read : Assam police to register case over arms training camp organised by Bajrang Dal