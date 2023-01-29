All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal, who often make headlines with his controversial statement, is in news again with his latest remark on Assamese language.

Launching a scathing attack on Assamese people and language, Ajmal said that Muslims of Assam are keeping the Assamese language alive.

"I can challenge that we muslims have kept the Assamese langauge alive in Assam. We have kept the legacy of Assamese language and have protected it as well. But, within a fraction of seconds, people of Assam call us Bangladeshi," Ajmal sarcasticaly said.

"How is this possible ? Are the people in Bangladesh learning Assamese language ?, " he questioned.

Commenting on the sale of tobacco in Assam , the AIUDF Chief said that those products are useless and should be banned in Assam.

"People die because of consumption of tobacco products which leads to cancer. But, Government is silent because they earn good revenue out of it.," Ajmal said.

Earlier on December 2 , 2022, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Hindus should follow the "Muslim formula" and get their children marry at a young age.

“Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women marry at 18 - the age permitted by law. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage. They don't give birth to children, enjoy themselves and save money,” the AIUDF chief said.

According to Ajmal, Hindu population is not growing at the same rate as Muslims. “After the age of 40, they (Hindus) get married under parental pressure. So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land, only then will you bear good crops. There will then be growth.”

However , a day after making controversial remarks on Hindus,Badruddin Ajmal expressed 'apology' saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.

"I had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of any community. I deeply regret my statement. Being a senior leader, I should not have made such comments. I apologise to everyone hurt by my remarks. I am ashamed of the statements. All I want is for the government to do justice to the minorities and give them education and employment," said Ajmal.