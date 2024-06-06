Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made significant remarks on June 6 regarding the state's governance and the political landscape following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During his statement, Sarma highlighted the voting patterns, focusing on the role of religion in the elections. He noted, "All Muslim people have voted for Congress. However, it's crucial to recognize that they have also benefited from various developmental initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Orunodoi, provided by the center. This indicates that development was not the primary factor influencing Muslim voters this time; rather, religious sentiments played a significant role in their decision-making."

Sarma went on to address perceptions about religious politics, stating, "Despite accusations against BJP of engaging in religious politics, this election serves as proof of who truly emphasizes religious affiliations in their campaigns. Contrary to the belief of a two-party system, in Assam, it's evident that Congress garnered the support of the majority of Muslim voters."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the unprecedented polarization seen in the Assam elections, noting, "Except for Karimganj, BJP did not receive substantial support from Muslim voters across the state. It remains a reality that in Assam, Congress continues to enjoy favoritism among the Muslim community."

"Assam election has never seen complete polarization in election earlier", claims the CM.