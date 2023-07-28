Congress leader Bhupen Bora issued an unconditional apology for his controversial remarks regarding 'love jihad' in Mahabharata. Bora revealed that a profound dream of his grandfather had led him to realize his mistake, prompting him to seek self-purification at Namghar through a heartfelt act of worship. Despite political upheaval and attempts to arrest him, Bora said that he remains steadfast in his determination to rectify his error.

"I made a mistake by uttering such words about 'love jihad' happening in Mahabharata. I saw my grandfather in my dream, and he pointed out that I had erred," said Bora, expressing deep remorse over his remarks.

Bora has committed to visit Namghar, a traditional prayer hall, where he plans to worship with tamol-pan—a customary offering of betel nut and betel leaves.

While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reactions do not seem to affect him, Bora emphasized the significance of recognition from Satradhikar—the spiritual heads of Vaishnav monasteries—in acknowledging his mistake.

"I deeply care for my party's well-being and cannot bear to see it suffer due to my words. Similarly, I cannot bear to see Bhakat Vaishnavas in pain because of my remarks about Mahabharata," asserted Bora.

Bora said that his political journey has been marked by both triumphs and setbacks, having won two elections and faced defeat in three others. However, he underlines that his vision in politics transcends the thirst for power, aiming instead for a greater purpose. Bora also appealed to other non-political parties to leave the matter aside.