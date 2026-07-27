'My nieces' homes are underwater': Adil Hussain voices anguish over Assam floods

Actor Adil Hussain has voiced deep anguish over the devastating flood situation in his home state of Assam, saying the recurring disaster has left him "frustrated, angry, sad and depressed" as even his own family in Sivasagar has been affected.

Born and raised in Assam, Hussain said he has witnessed devastating floods since childhood but believes this year's crisis has been particularly severe.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor criticised successive governments for failing to find a lasting solution to the state's annual flood crisis.

"I've been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood and this year it's even more. I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods are a recurring problem and the authorities since the time I grew up in Assam haven't been able to manage the situation," Hussain said.

He blamed unplanned urbanisation, the destruction of wetlands, indiscriminate tree felling and the absence of long-term planning for worsening the flood situation.

"Unplanned townships have grown, marshlands have been filled with industries and trees have been cut. There's been no investigation on how to resolve the issue so people in flood-affected areas can be taken care of by reducing their misery," he added.

The actor said the disaster has struck close to home, with his nieces' families in upper Assam's Sivasagar district among those affected.

"My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in upper Assam's Sivasagar. I've been trying to find a way to help them and the situation is terrible," he said.

Hussain added that he has been in constant touch with singer Papon as both try to assist people affected by the floods.

Calling for a scientific and sustainable approach to flood management, Hussain said India has the expertise to address the issue.

"Indian scientists are sending satellites to the moon and so many countries have tackled the flood situation. Netherlands has reclaimed land from the sea. I cannot understand how government after government cannot find an expert committee—engineers, landscape planners, city planners—to come together and solve the problem," he said.

The actor also said he has been using social media to amplify the crisis and urged people to extend support to flood-affected communities in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts, while the flood-related death toll in the state has risen to 68 this year.