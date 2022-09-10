Victor Das, a youth from Guwahati who fell in trouble after making ‘false allegations’ of widespread lobby in the recently concluded Assam Direct Recruitment Exam of Grade III and Grade IV posts, has been arrested by Assam Police.

Victor, who was arrested on Friday, said that he submitted all call recordings to the police and will stick to his claims as he has concrete evidence on the matter.

On the other hand, Victor Das’s mother claimed that her son is innocent and shouldn’t have been arrested as he was speaking the truth.

“Without any evidence will he claim about anything? He raised his voice on behalf of society. He didn’t raise his voice to defame the state government. He spoke against the dalals who were trying to hand out jobs in exchange for money. No one takes such huge step without any evidence,” claimed Victor’s mother.

Meanwhile, Victor has been taken into police custody and an investigation into the same has been initiated.

Earlier, Victor took to social media and alleged that a ring is demanding bribe from Rs 3-5 lakhs from each candidate for ‘backdoor appointment’.

Following his explosive tweet, Special DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh had replied to his post asking for proofs into his claims.

Police has even called Victor Das to the Panbazar Police Station, where he was interrogated over his big claims.