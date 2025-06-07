More than a week has passed since Dr. Debanjib Sharma, a respected physician from Assam, mysteriously vanished near the pilgrimage site of Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite active investigations, authorities have yet to uncover any definitive leads, leaving the family anxious and the case clouded in speculation.

One theory that has gained traction suggests that Dr. Sharma may have accidentally drowned. However, his friends and relatives have strongly rejected this explanation, labelling it unsubstantiated and inconsistent with his cautious nature.

“Debanjib was never impulsive. He avoided rivers even during family vacations. To say he willingly approached flood-prone waters just doesn’t add up,” said a close family member.

Dr. Sharma, an avid biker and photography enthusiast, had checked into Tulow Resort in Wakro. On the morning of May 31, he asked hotel staff to prepare breakfast around 8:00 am. Clad in a raincoat, he was seen shortly afterward and then, inexplicably, vanished before breakfast was served. His motorcycle, phone, and camera gear remained untouched in his room.

This sequence of events has raised serious concerns and unanswered questions:

What would compel someone dressed for rain to approach hazardous waters?

Why request breakfast and lunch if he had no intention of returning?

Why leave behind all his essentials, including his mobile and camera?

Adding to the confusion, the resort reportedly had CCTV cameras, but the staff claim they were non-functional at the time due to a power outage — a detail that has further heightened suspicions among loved ones.

“His social media activity was normal, even enthusiastic about the trip. There were no signs of emotional turmoil or erratic behavior,” another family member shared.

Family and friends have emphasized that their intention is not to question the authorities but to ensure that the investigation does not settle prematurely on one narrative. They are calling for a broader, multi-angle inquiry, including possibilities of foul play or abduction.

“In too many missing person cases, the easiest assumptions — like depression or self-harm — get defaulted to. But this isn’t one of those cases,” a relative stated. “We’re asking for a fact-based investigation, not one led by speculation.”

As hope endures amidst growing anxiety, the family is urging authorities to pursue every lead with urgency and openness, even if it requires escalation to higher levels.

“This is more than a disappearance, it’s a disturbing mystery,” a family spokesperson said. “We want answers, not assumptions.”