Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has announced a plan to replace the current Orunodoi scheme with a new initiative named 'Na Lakhimi' if the Congress comes to power in the 2026 state elections. The proposed scheme promises to offer Rs 3,000 to beneficiaries on the 9th of every month, a direct challenge to the BJP’s existing program.

Borah criticized the BJP government’s handling of the Orunodoi scheme, accusing them of offering benefits selectively to individuals joining the party. He argued that the Orunodoi scheme does not adequately address the needs of the wider population.

“Assam's BJP government is failing to benefit the people effectively. With 32 lakh candidates vying for 12,600 job vacancies, many are left without opportunities. We believe that the 'Na Lakhimi' scheme will provide a more inclusive and equitable solution,” Borah said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 launched Orunodoi 3.0, expanding the scheme to include 37.2 lakh new beneficiaries. However, Borah claims that the scheme's selective distribution undermines its effectiveness.

The Congress's proposed 'Na Lakhimi' scheme aims to provide financial support to all eligible women, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, promising a more universal approach to social welfare. If implemented, the scheme would begin with a monthly deposit of Rs 3,000 in the accounts of beneficiaries.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam’s Orunodoi scheme has become a national model for welfare programs