Assam: NABARD marks National Handloom Day, showcases support for 8,000 weavers

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) marked National Handloom Day in Guwahati, on August 7, with the theme “Handloom for Reinvigorating the Rural Economy of Assam.” The event highlighted the handloom sector’s role in boosting the rural economy and recognised the contributions of weavers across the state.

Assam Finance and Transformation & Development Secretary Dilip Kumar Borah, the chief guest, lauded NABARD’s efforts in empowering weavers, describing the current period as the “golden era” for the state’s handloom industry. He cited the use of Assamese phulam gamosa on global platforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the emphasis placed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on promoting the sector.

Quoting the Handloom Census 2019–20, Borah said Assam has 12.83 lakh weavers - over 90% of them women - and 12.54 lakh handlooms. He praised initiatives like the Swanirbhar Naari portal, which has 5.64 lakh registered weavers and has marketed over 11 lakh products.

He also outlined government support measures, including raw material supply, minimum support price schemes, the development of an Integrated Handloom Park in Kaziranga, and Silk Tourism promotion in Sualkuchi.

NABARD Assam Chief General Manager Loken Das said over 8,000 weavers have benefitted from the bank’s interventions in recent years, which include skill development, rural enterprise promotion, marketing infrastructure, and the formation of Weavers Producer Organisations, backed by grants of over Rs 528 lakh. Additional support includes assistance for GI registration of handloom products and facilitation for authorised users. He announced that NABARD, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, is preparing a Handloom Roadmap for Assam to guide long-term, sustainable growth of the sector.

Reserve Bank of India Regional Director Sushmita Phukan lauded NABARD’s work in credit linkage and eco-friendly weaving promotion, while SBI CGM Prabhas Bose stressed the importance of SHG financing and linking handloom with government schemes.

The event featured panel discussions on “Challenges of the Handloom Sector in Assam” and “Prospects of Handloom to Rejuvenate Assam’s Rural Economy”. NABARD-supported weavers and TRIFED stalls showcased a variety of handloom and tribal products, underlining the richness of Assam’s textile heritage.

Senior state government officials, bankers, sector stakeholders, and a large number of weavers participated, reaffirming collective support for strengthening Assam’s handloom industry.