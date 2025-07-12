NABARD Assam marks 44th Foundation Day by honouring rural pioneers, showcasing grassroots impact

In a compelling tribute to the champions of rural prosperity, the Assam Regional Office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) marked its 44th Foundation Day with a grand felicitation ceremony in Guwahati. The event celebrated transformative grassroots leadership and reaffirmed NABARD's enduring commitment to inclusive rural development.

The ceremony witnessed the felicitation of three iconic figures whose contributions have reshaped Assam’s agrarian narrative — Padmashri awardee Shri Sarbeswar Basumatary, renowned seed conservationist Shri Mohan Chandra Bora, and Assam Gaurav awardee and Black Rice innovator Shri Upendra Rabha. These rural stalwarts were honoured by Shri Atul Bora, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Assam, in recognition of their tireless efforts toward sustainable farming and rural empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Qamar Javed, General Manager of NABARD Assam RO, emphasized the organization's core mission, stating, “NABARD remains steadfast in its resolve to empower rural Assam. Through institutional support, credit facilitation, and capacity building, we are committed to building resilient rural communities.”

The Foundation Day event also acknowledged high-performing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for their significant contributions to the rural economy. These institutions are at the heart of NABARD’s vision to transform rural livelihoods by enabling collective growth and cooperative strength.

In a forward-looking initiative, NABARD launched two significant publications:

‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi – Prospering Together: Tales of Assam’, a compendium of 14 success stories from PACS across Assam.

A digital flipbook showcasing the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation campaign, commemorating the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025.

The celebration reinforced NABARD's long-standing motto — “Taking Rural India Forward” — and reflected its focused approach to catalyzing rural transformation through innovation, empowerment, and institutional partnership.