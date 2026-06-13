Naga Students' Association Haflong condemns killing of six Zeliangrong Naga men in Manipur

The Naga Students' Association (NSA), College Unit, Haflong, in Assam's Dima Hasao district has strongly condemned the killing of six Zeliangrong Naga men in Manipur, terming the incident a barbaric and inhuman act that strikes at the very foundations of humanity and justice.

In a statement issued through its Information and Publicity Cell, the association expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The student body also conveyed solidarity with the Zeliangrong Naga community, stating that the Naga community in Assam shares in their grief during this difficult time.

According to the association, no conflict or grievance can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. It said such acts of violence only deepen divisions, create fear and weaken the values of peace, coexistence and human dignity.

Calling for accountability, the NSA urged the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice at the earliest. The association also appealed to the authorities to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The six deceased were residents of Konsakhul village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The victims reportedly included church leaders and local villagers.

Praying for the departed souls, the association expressed hope that the affected families and communities would find strength and comfort in the face of the tragedy.

The killing of the six Zeliangrong Naga men has triggered widespread condemnation from Naga organisations and civil society groups, with growing calls for justice and accountability.

