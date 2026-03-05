Naga Students Federation condemns BJP legislator’s remarks on Vande Mataram in Nagaland Assembly

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has expressed strong displeasure over recent remarks by BJP legislator Eno Temjen Imna Along concerning the recitation of Vande Mataram in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

In a press statement issued on March 5, the Federation said it was regrettable that the legislator continued to justify what it termed as the imposition of the Indian National Song in state institutions, despite the NSF’s earlier opposition dated February 20, 2026.

The Federation reiterated its objection to instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the playing or singing of Vande Mataram before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at specific official functions, and any move to extend such directives to educational institutions.

According to the NSF, Vande Mataram carries religious connotations rooted in the worship of Hindu deities, and any attempt to institutionalise its recitation within the Assembly or other public institutions would violate the spirit of Article 371(A), which safeguards the religious and social practices of the Naga people. The Federation stated that portraying the song as purely secular overlooks concerns of communities whose faith and cultural identity do not align with its imagery.

The statement further described as “unfortunate” the public defence of the move by the BJP legislator, alleging that such a stance undermines the rights and sensitivities of the Naga people. The Federation asserted that no individual or political representative has the mandate to dilute constitutional safeguards protecting Naga identity, faith and customary practices.

The NSF also questioned the rationale behind referring the matter to a Select Committee to examine its applicability, stating that any such imposition would clearly undermine the protections granted under Article 371(A).

Additionally, the Federation warned against introducing or playing Vande Mataram in any administrative or educational institution, including Nagaland University, across the state. It directed its federating units and subordinate bodies to remain vigilant and to resist any attempt to enforce such measures within their respective jurisdictions.

The statement was jointly issued by NSF President Mteisuding Heraang and Editor NSF & Convenor of the Education Committee Pithungo Shitio.