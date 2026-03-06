Naga Students’ Federation rebukes Nagaland minister over NIT row, demands 80% indigenous representation

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has strongly objected to remarks made by Temjen Imna Along, the Higher Education Minister of Nagaland, in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly regarding alleged interference by certain organisations in matters concerning the National Institute of Technology Nagaland.

In a statement, the federation said that if the minister’s remarks were directed at the NSF, it was prepared to take full responsibility for raising the issues in the larger interest of the Naga people and the student community. The student body also expressed displeasure, alleging that the minister presented “half information” in the Assembly and attempted to mislead both the House and the public about the concerns raised by the federation.

The NSF stated that it had formally submitted a representation to the concerned authorities objecting to the ongoing recruitment process at NIT Nagaland, citing what it described as “glaring discrepancies” in the recruitment pattern. According to the federation, only about 13.7 percent of the institute’s teaching faculty are indigenous to the state, despite a provision that at least 50 percent representation should come from the local population.

The federation said it had recommended that the current recruitment process be kept in abeyance until the discrepancies are addressed, stressing that its intervention was aimed at ensuring transparency, policy compliance and fair opportunities for qualified indigenous candidates.

The NSF also raised concerns over other issues within the institute, including the outsourcing of the institute canteen to non-local individuals and complaints from students about the academic environment. It alleged that some faculty members do not conduct regular lectures or deliver them in Hindi, creating difficulties for students who are unable to follow the language.

Reiterating its position, the federation demanded that at least 80 percent of teaching and non-teaching positions in institutions such as NIT Nagaland and Nagaland University be reserved for indigenous Nagas to ensure long-term institutional stability and greater participation of local communities.

The NSF maintained that its stance was aimed at protecting the academic rights and future of Naga students and said it would continue to raise concerns over any policy deviation or administrative irregularities affecting indigenous interests.