The Government of Nagaland has issued travel advisory, refraining vehicular movement from Mon district to Assam's Sonari in view of the tense situation arising out in Charaideo district of Assam in connection with the alleged incident of vehicle accident which occurred at Angjangyang sub-division of Mon district.

An official notice released by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mon, Nagaland stated, "As a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in the region, all vehicle engaged in Public Transport and related activities are hereby advised to refrain from travelling from Mon district to Assam/Dimapur and vice-versa via Sonari, Charaideo, Assam route until situation return to normalcy".

"Further all the individual/private vehicles planning to travel via Sonari, Charaideo, Assam route are hereby advised to avoid taking the above-mentioned route and to travel via alternate route till the situation normalizes", added the notice.

It may be mentioned, a tense situation erupted in Sonari district of Assam, after the recovery of half naked bodies of two youths in Nagaland's Mon district on September 25.



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