The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Nagaland are slated to take place during the initial phase of the general elections, with polling scheduled for April 19. Nagaland, a state in the North-East region of India, has only one constituency in the Lok Sabha.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the NDPP-BJP coalition emerged victorious, securing a significant win over the Indian National Congress.

Nagaland's singular Lok Sabha constituency, known as the Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, remains unreserved.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the total number of voters in this constituency stood at 1,213,777. In that election, the NDPP candidate, Tokheho Yepthomi, emerged triumphant with 500,510 votes, garnering the support of 41.24% of the electorate. Conversely, the INC candidate, KL Chisi, secured second place with 484,166 votes, representing 39.89% of the total voters. The victory margin for the 2019 election was 16,344 votes.

In the preceding general elections of 2014, Nagaland's Lok Sabha constituency boasted 1,182,972 registered voters. The NPF party candidate, Neiphiu Rio, claimed victory with 713,372 votes, receiving backing from 60.3% of the electorate. The INC candidate, KV Pusa, secured second place with 313,147 votes, representing 26.47% of the total voters. The victory margin in 2014 was 400,225 votes.

Moving further back to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Nagaland parliamentary seat accommodated 1,321,878 voters. The NPF candidate, CM Chang, clinched victory with 832,224 votes, receiving support from 62.96% of the voters. Conversely, the INC candidate, K Asungba Sangathan, secured second place with 349,203 votes, representing 26.42% of the total voters. The victory margin in 2009 stood at 483,021 votes.

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced the forthcoming Lok Sabha election schedule on March 16, 2024. According to the EC's announcement, the General elections in Nagaland will occur in a single phase on April 19, 2024. Voting in Nagaland will be conducted for one parliamentary seat. The implementation of the model code of conduct commenced from the evening of March 16 and will persist until the completion of the counting process on June 4.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Nagaland witnesses two major alliances: the BJP-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the INC-led INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance). NDPP is fielding Chumben Murry, while INC is fielding S Supongmeren Jamir for the upcoming general elections.

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