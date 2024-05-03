Nagaland man arrested in Guwahati with arms and ammunition
Guwahati Police apprehended an individual identified as Rajesh Rai from Dimapur. The arrest led to the recovery of a .22 pistol, a magazine, and 21 live rounds of ammunition.
Advertisement
Based on intelligence information, a team from the Noonmati Police Station of the Central Guwahati Police District apprehended an individual identified as Rajesh Rai, also known as John, from Dimapur.
The arrest occurred during a raid on his rented accommodation in Yuva Nagar.
Also Read: 200 kg gelatin sticks, detonators recovered in Mizoram
The operation resulted in the recovery of a factory-made .22 pistol, a magazine, and 21 live rounds of ammunition from Rai's possession.
Legal action initiated. This is a developing story.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today