Based on intelligence information, a team from the Noonmati Police Station of the Central Guwahati Police District apprehended an individual identified as Rajesh Rai, also known as John, from Dimapur.

The arrest occurred during a raid on his rented accommodation in Yuva Nagar.



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The operation resulted in the recovery of a factory-made .22 pistol, a magazine, and 21 live rounds of ammunition from Rai's possession.

Legal action initiated. This is a developing story.

