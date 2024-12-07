The seventh day of the 25th Hornbill Festival 2024, marked by the Toyota Hornbill Music Festival, delivered a spectacular showcase of talent with performances by Samvaad - A Tribal Conclave (enabled by Tata Steel Foundation), Rhythms of the Earth, The Prophets, KL Pamei, Blue Temptation, and DJ Ina. The evening resonated with music and culture, setting the stage for an even more captivating experience on December 8, the festival’s eighth day.

Music lovers and culture enthusiasts can anticipate an eclectic lineup of performances featuring both international and local talent. The evening will commence with soul-stirring renditions by renowned local choirs, including NCMFA Singers, Nagaland Madrigal Singers, Kithagha Union Baptist Church Choir, Eirene Choir, and Celestial Voices from Bethel Baptist Church, Tseminyu. Their harmonious melodies will celebrate the rich vocal traditions of Nagaland, emphasizing unity through music.

The stage will then welcome Welsh musician Gareth Bonello, acclaimed for his fusion of folk traditions and modern storytelling. His emotionally charged music, inspired by nature and human connections, is set to offer an unforgettable experience.

Next, the spotlight will shine on Abdon Mech, a rising star from Nagaland, whose heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies reflect the Northeast’s vibrant musical talent.

The grand finale will feature India’s Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist, Ricky Kej. Renowned for his symphonic masterpieces and collaborations, Kej’s performance will highlight themes of harmony and sustainability, leaving the audience inspired and in awe.

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