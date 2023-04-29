The NSCN/GPRN, UT has released a statement clarifying false accusations made by the Assam Rifles, accusing them of abduction and kidnapping for ransom. The statement comes in response to various print media and news channels reporting on the matter.

In order to set the record straight and dispel any misconceptions, the NSCN/GPRN, UT has provided details on the individuals who were detained at the UT Correction Cell. The detained individuals are as follows: Mr. Huvito for loan fraud, Mr. Raj Kumar Das and Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta for possessing illegal SP capsules and Ganga, Mr. Mulutayo for loan fraud, Mr. Piyar Ali for possessing drugs (heroin), and Mr. Akito Kiba for document forgery.

The UT Office has stated that the above-stated details were taken up in the interest of the public. The rampant growth of drug users among young Naga people, especially between the ages of 15 to 25, has prompted the UT Office to curb the issue at the earliest possible opportunity. The NSCN/GPRN, UT has also emphasized their commitment to hunting down any anti-social elements, such as drug and chemical suppliers, who are trying to uproot the young Naga generation's career and life.

The NSCN/GPRN, UT has also called on law enforcement agencies, including the Assam Rifles, to focus on nabbing inter-state drug traffickers and bringing them to justice. They have also urged the Assam Rifles to perform their duties professionally and prevent illegal drugs from flowing into Naga areas.