Nagaland police have built a 'people friendly' 24-hour control room to tackle the issue of threat of illegal car collection at checkpoints and other areas throughout the state.

Nagaland police have formed a specialised 24-hour control room to tackle unlawful money collection. The control room is staffed with sufficient personnel and led by a senior police officer, said the Nagaland police’s PRO & SP (Crime).

Apart from the 13 inter-state check gates, the PRO said that all other police check gates in any form, permanent/semi-permanent/temporary/mobile have been closed forthwith.

Besides the existing general helpline number (112), the police have placed dedicated mobile numbers and email ID in the control room for receiving any complaints/information regarding the illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gate or any other location in the State or the presence of any unauthorized persons at the Check Gates.

One could call 8798881978, 8798881979 over email complaints to PCRillegalcollection@gmail.com.

The general public could also contact the Nagaland police officers whose Closed User Group (CUG) mobile numbers are available in the “Call Your Cop” mobile App, which can be downloaded from the ‘Play Store’.

The information could be shared with Nagaland police via voice call, WhatsApp, text message, E-mail, and so on.

Nagaland police have also encouraged the general public to combat the menace jointly by providing specific information accompanied by photographic and video-graphic evidence regarding the illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gate or any other location in the state or the presence of any unauthorized persons at the Check Gates.

Police have assured to maintain confidentiality of all persons reporting such complaints, if so desired.

Nagaland DGP T John Longkumer told scribes that if any reports or claims of illegal collections or taxation are received, the department will file a case against the perpetrators for further inquiry.