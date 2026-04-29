Nagaland: State-Level Leadership workshop for PwDs held in Dimapur

A state-level leadership workshop for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) was held on April 28 at Hotel Saramati under the theme, “Empowered Voices, Ability in Action, Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders.”

The programme, organised in Dimapur, brought together 52 participants with disabilities from 17 districts across Nagaland and focused on leadership development, awareness, empowerment, and inclusion.

The workshop was conducted in three sessions. The first session focused on capacity building and awareness and featured presentations by Yangerjungla and K. Sani. The speakers discussed the roles, governance, and functioning of NGOs working in the disability sector.

Akihoto K also addressed the gathering and highlighted various welfare schemes of the Social Welfare Department available for PwDs.

The second session began with a welcome address by Theodore Yanthan, who also serves as Secretary of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD).

Delivering the keynote address, Limawabang Jamir stressed the importance of transforming disability discourse from sympathy to respect and empowerment.

“Empowerment begins when voices are not just acknowledged but implemented,” he said, adding that society must focus on resilience and adaptability while ensuring that PwDs are empowered to lead and participate in decision-making processes.

Jamir also stated that the government remains committed to empowering PwDs and highlighted initiatives under the Chief Minister’s Corpus Fund, through which deserving individuals with disabilities are provided financial assistance. He added that the department is exploring ways to secure additional funding for disability welfare programmes.

The session also included awareness talks by Kiyevi I Swu and Nungshilemba, who informed delegates about various departmental schemes and services available for PwDs.

The final session featured a closed-door discussion led by former Disability Commissioner Diethono Nakhro. During the interaction, participants discussed challenges faced by the disability community and emphasized the need for stronger disability leadership, solidarity, and representation in policymaking.

Nakhro underlined the importance of nurturing emerging leaders with disabilities and building stronger support networks to ensure lasting inclusion and meaningful participation of PwDs in governance and society.