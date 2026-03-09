Nagaland students on Assam Rifles tour interact with Assam Governor in Guwahati

Students from Bhandari in Wokha district of Nagaland, participating in a National Integration Tour organised by the Assam Rifles interacted with Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan on March 8.

The interaction was part of the educational and cultural exposure programme aimed at broadening the horizons of students from remote regions and introducing them to the country’s diversity and opportunities.

During the meeting, the governor appreciated the initiative taken by Assam Rifles to provide youth from remote areas with the opportunity to experience different parts of the country and learn about its diverse cultures.

He encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, uphold the values of unity and national integration, and contribute positively to nation-building.

As part of the tour, the students also visited the Regional Science Centre where they explored various scientific exhibits and interactive displays related to science and technology.

Officials said the visit helped promote curiosity, innovation and a scientific temperament among the students. The programme is part of the National Integration Tour initiative aimed at fostering awareness, confidence and national unity among youth from remote areas.