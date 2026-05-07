Nagaland woman arrested in Assam’s Charaideo for alleged links with ULFA-I

Assam Police in Charaideo district have arrested a woman from Nagaland on allegations of assisting the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on May 7.

The arrested woman has been identified as Litao Kanyak, a resident of Tuensang in Nagaland.

According to police sources, she allegedly helped guide and facilitate the movement of a youth who had joined ULFA (Independent).

Investigators suspect she may have had links with the militant network operating in the region.

Police said the accused is currently being interrogated to ascertain the extent of her involvement and possible connections with the insurgent organisation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.