Nagaon bypoll: 19 lakh voters, 15 candidates as administration completes preparations

The Nagaon and Morigaon district administrations have completed preparations for the October 6 by-election to the No. 9 Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, with nearly 19.02 lakh voters set to decide the fate of 15 candidates.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm across the constituency, with authorities saying arrangements have been made to ensure a free, fair and secure election.

According to the district administration, the constituency has 19,02,009 voters, including 9,58,595 men, 9,43,364 women and 50 third-gender voters.

A total of 2,112 polling stations, including five auxiliary polling stations, have been set up for the bypoll. Of these, five have been designated as model polling stations, while 335 polling stations will be managed by women personnel.

As many as 9,664 polling personnel have been deployed for the election, while 86 micro-observers have been appointed to monitor the polling process.

The administration has also deployed 69 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and 69 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) as part of arrangements to monitor compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Polling personnel have already left for their respective polling stations with election materials, the administration said.

The authorities said law-and-order arrangements and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct have been reviewed under the supervision of Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

Voting through postal ballots from home has also been completed for eligible voters aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities identified in the electoral rolls, in accordance with Section 60(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

To strengthen monitoring, webcasting facilities have been arranged at all polling stations, the administration said.

Goel appealed to voters to participate in the election and exercise their democratic right to vote.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat was vacated following the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who subsequently joined the BJP and was elected to the Assam Assembly.