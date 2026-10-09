Nagaon Bypoll: BJP’s Debashish Sharma gets 1,03,262 votes, AIUDF and Congress trail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Debashish Sharma secured 1,03,262 votes and was leading in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends on Friday, October 9.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Badruddin Ajmal received 51,085 votes, trailing Sharma by 52,177 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora was in third place with 16,165 votes, trailing the BJP candidate by 87,097 votes.

Vote counting began at 8 am amid tight security, with counting taking place at Dawson Higher Secondary School and Government Boys’ School in Nagaon district.

The bypoll to the Nagaon parliamentary constituency is witnessing a contest among Sharma, Ajmal and Bora.