Nagaon bypoll: BJP’s Devashish Sharma leads by 110629 votes, Ajmal second, Congress third

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devashish Sharma has established a lead of 97,133 votes over All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, according to figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results dashboard.

The dashboard showed Sharma with 420705 votes, while Ajmal had secured 310076 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora was placed a distant third with 75908 votes.

The figures put Sharma ahead of Ajmal by nearly one lakh votes, while his lead over Bora stood at 326,974 votes.

The bypoll has witnessed a three-cornered contest among the BJP, AIUDF and Congress, with 15 candidates in the fray.

Candidate Party Votes shown Status Devashish Sharma BJP 420705 Leading Badruddin Ajmal AIUDF 310076 Trailing by 110629 Sibamoni Bora Congress 75908 Trailing by 344797

Figures are from the supplied Election Commission results screenshot; final declaration and Form 20 figures should be checked against the official results.

BJP seeks to consolidate gains in Nagaon

Sharma, a former IAS officer who entered electoral politics after resigning from the civil service, contested the bypoll as the BJP’s candidate.

Ajmal, the AIUDF chief and former Dhubri MP, sought to regain ground in a constituency where his party has previously drawn substantial support. Congress fielded Sibamoni Bora, a former MLA, in its bid to retain the seat.

The contest drew attention because of the political implications for all three parties in Assam, particularly amid efforts by the BJP to expand its support base and by the Congress and AIUDF to consolidate their respective constituencies.

The campaign also saw sharp exchanges among the candidates and their supporters, with issues including development, government welfare schemes and minority representation featuring prominently.

Bypoll necessitated by Bordoloi’s resignation

The by-election was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat and subsequently won the Dispur Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

Polling was held on October 6 across the constituency, which has eight Assembly segments spanning Nagaon and Morigaon districts. The reported voter turnout was 76.19 per cent, with around 19.05 lakh electors eligible to vote.

Counting began on Friday, October 9, at two centres in Nagaon district under security arrangements.

The final result will determine who represents Nagaon in the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the parliamentary term. The bypoll will not alter the overall balance of power in Parliament.