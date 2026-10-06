Nagaon Bypoll: Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora casts vote, confident of winning election

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora cast her vote at a polling station in Jajori Majgaon on Tuesday, October 6 as voting got underway for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, expressing confidence in receiving support from voters across communities.

Bora, who is contesting the bypoll for the Congress, said she expected support from both minority and majority voters as she exercised her franchise.

Her daughter, who accompanied her to the polling station, said the family was confident of Bora's victory and cited the response she received during the campaign.

“She will win by a huge number of votes. I have seen my mother working hard. As a family, we are 100 per cent confident of her win,” she said.

She added that she had been involved in the campaign from the beginning and had travelled across the constituency.

“I have seen immense public support for my mother and witnessed the ground reality. A huge number of people came out in support of her. I visited all places and saw the enthusiasm and support for my mother,” she said.

Polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election began at 7 am on Tuesday and will continue until 5 pm