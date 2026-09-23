Nagaon Bypoll: Congress seeks removal of district election officer over alleged convoy attack in Samaguri

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has approached the Election Commission of India seeking the removal of the Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, alleging that the district administration failed to act on repeated warnings about a possible attack on its campaign convoy ahead of the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

In a letter dated September 23, the Congress objected to the Nagaon District Election Officer's September 22 press note on the September 21 incident at Borma Bazar in the Samaguri area. The party alleged that senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain had repeatedly alerted the District Commissioner, Nagaon SSP and other senior police officials about possible security threats during the campaign programme.

According to the Congress, Hussain had informed the officials about the proposed visit of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior party leaders. He also allegedly raised concerns about stones and other materials being collected in the vicinity of Borma Bazar.

The party claimed that the District Commissioner assured Hussain that adequate security arrangements had been made. It further alleged that Hussain spoke several times with Nagaon SSP and Additional SP Rosy Talukdar regarding the security concerns.

The Congress said that despite these warnings, its convoy came under attack while travelling to an election meeting. It disputed the district administration's account that the incident followed a sudden confrontation between groups and alleged that stones, eggs and bottles were thrown at the vehicles.

Two Congress functionaries, AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, were injured, while several vehicles were damaged, according to the party and media reports.

The Nagaon district administration, however, has described the incident differently. According to its account, a sudden scuffle broke out between two groups at Barma Tiniali during a Congress procession, after which stones and eggs were allegedly thrown. The administration said police and officials intervened and brought the situation under control. Nagaon Police have since identified persons allegedly involved in the incident and initiated steps to apprehend them.

In its representation to the Election Commission, the Congress also disputed the district election officer's assertion that there was no clear leader behind the incident. The party alleged that BJP leader Mujibur Rahman played a leading role in the alleged attack. It further claimed that a person identified as Habibur Rahman was caught by Congress workers and handed over to police but was subsequently released.

The party also alleged that another attempt was made to target the convoy while the Congress leaders were returning from the meeting.

The Congress has questioned the neutrality of the Nagaon district election machinery, arguing that the alleged advance warnings, the subsequent incident and the wording of the official press note raised concerns about the conduct of the election process.

It has therefore sought an independent examination of the incident by Election Commission observers or through another appropriate mechanism. The party has also requested the immediate removal or replacement of the Nagaon District Commissioner from election-related responsibilities and the appointment of another senior officer to oversee the remaining poll process.

The Congress said it had enclosed the September 22 press note issued by the Nagaon District Election Officer, along with video footage of the incident, photographs of damaged vehicles and photographs and medical documents relating to the reported injuries.

The representation was addressed to the Election Commission of India and copied to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, election observers deployed for the Nagaon by-election and the Returning Officer.

The September 21 incident occurred amid campaigning for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. Congress has alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attributed the confrontation to differences within the Congress.