Nagaon bypoll: Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of using criminals to ‘steal’ votes

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on September 21 alleged that the BJP was relying on intimidation and other unlawful means to win the Nagaon bypoll, following an alleged attack on vehicles of Congress candidates in the Samaguri Assembly constituency.

Congress leaders reached Sadar Police Station in Nagaon following the alleged incident involving the candidates' vehicles.

Gogoi accused the BJP of being unable to win elections without what he described as the use of “goons” and alleged that the party could not win without an impartial Election Commission and by resorting to violence and other unlawful means.

“They must acknowledge that they cannot win elections without using goons,” Gogoi said, adding that if the election process was fair and the Election Commission remained unbiased, the BJP would face defeat.

He also alleged that the BJP was using criminals and other means to influence the electoral process, and accused the party of attempting to “steal” votes.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP's approach extended to what he described as the “theft” of the electoral process.

The allegations came after the reported attack on Congress candidate vehicles in Samaguri, with Congress leaders approaching the police over the incident.

The allegations could not be independently verified. Police action and further details of the incident are awaited.