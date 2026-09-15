Nagaon bypoll: Income Tax department opens 24x7 cell to curb black money use

The Income Tax Department has opened a 24x7 control room-cum-complaint cell to monitor the movement and use of unaccounted money during the upcoming by-election to Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

According to an official statement issued on September 15, the department will maintain strict vigil over the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion, precious metals and other valuables that could potentially be used for electoral purposes during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The initiative is part of the Income Tax Department’s efforts to assist the Election Commission in preventing the use of black money and illicit funds during elections.

The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), NER, Guwahati has urged citizens to share credible information about the movement or distribution of cash, bullion, precious metals or other valuables suspected to be linked to electoral activities.

People can report such information through assamelections26@gmail.com or by calling 9435536624, 9282974849 or 0361-2340396.

The department said informants would not be required to disclose their names or identities. However, it urged citizens to provide information that is credible, specific and actionable to enable authorities to take appropriate action.

The control room-cum-complaint cell will remain operational until the completion of the Nagaon by-election.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

The by-election was necessitated after former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party shortly before the Assam Assembly election and joined the BJP. Bordoloi subsequently contested from the Dispur Assembly constituency and won the seat.