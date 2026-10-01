Nagaon bypoll is fight to safeguard constitutional rights: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the party's battle in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was aimed at safeguarding the constitutional rights of people and ensuring inclusive development.

Addressing a campaign rally at Batamari in Nagaon, Gogoi expressed confidence that the Congress would retain the seat, which the party has held since 2019.

He said the constitutional rights and interests of the people, along with genuine development, remained the Congress's priorities.

Gogoi maintained that voters in Nagaon would continue to repose their faith in the Congress and its candidate, Sibamoni Bora.

The by-election was necessitated after sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections in April. Bordoloi is now an MLA.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, who also addressed the rally, appealed to people to remain united against what he described as the ruling dispensation's "anti-people policies" and called for defending democracy and the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after the rally, Masood said a nationwide struggle for justice and constitutional rights was underway and asserted that Nagaon would also become part of that campaign by voting for Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora.

He further claimed that the issues raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the welfare and dignity of the poor, Muslims, minority communities and indigenous groups would resonate with voters in the Nagaon bypoll.

Masood also alleged that "opportunistic forces" were seeking votes by creating communal tensions and claimed that such attempts would be rejected by voters.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election will be held on October 6, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.