Nagaon bypoll: Kampur EVM glitch disrupts voting at Raha polling station, voters wait for three hours

Voting was disrupted at polling station No. 94 at Gerjaipam Adarsha ME School in Kachuwa under Assam’s Raha constituency on Tuesday, October 6 after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned, leaving voters waiting for nearly three hours.

According to information from the polling station, the EVM remained non-functional despite election officials replacing two machines. Voters continued to wait at the centre to cast their ballots as officials worked to restore the voting process.

The disruption has resulted in a delay in polling at the station, with voters awaiting the resumption of voting.

Election officials are expected to take necessary measures to resolve the technical issue and ensure that eligible voters are able to exercise their franchise.