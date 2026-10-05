Nagaon bypoll: Police jawan dies while on election duty in Assam's Samaguri

A 29-year-old police jawan died while on election duty at Kathpara Model College in Assam's Samaguri on October 5, a day ahead of polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Pegu, a resident of Lakhimpur's Laluk area.

Pegu had reportedly arrived at Kathpara from the 12th Assam Police Battalion (12 APBN) camp at Jamugurihat after being deployed for election duty.

According to preliminary information, the police jawan was found dead while at the election duty location. He was reportedly found dead on his bed.

The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

Police from Ambagan reached the spot following the incident and sent the body to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

The incident comes a day before polling in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, where voting is scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm on October 6.

Further details are awaited.