Nagaon bypoll records 17.68 per cent voter turnout by 9 am, EVM glitch reported in Morigaon

Voting in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election recorded a voter turnout of 17.68 per cent by 9 am on Tuesday, October 6 with polling underway across the constituency amid a three-way contest involving BJP’s Debashish Sharma, Congress’ Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Polling began at 7 am across 2,112 polling stations, where around 19.02 lakh eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

BJP candidate Debashish Sharma cast his vote at Mayong Higher Secondary School shortly after polling began. Following the vote, Sharma became emotional and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise, stressing the importance of voting in strengthening democracy.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora cast her vote at a polling station in Jajori Majgaon. She expressed confidence in her prospects and said she expected support from voters belonging to both minority and majority communities.

Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri cast his vote at Deobaguri Primary School, while Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda exercised his franchise at Roumari Maktab School.

An EVM malfunction was reported at Polling Station No. 72 in East Sidhabari in Morigaon district after five voters had cast their ballots. Voters were waiting at the polling station as arrangements were being made to address the technical issue.

The by-election has drawn attention as the BJP, Congress and AIUDF seek to consolidate support across the constituency. Polling will continue through the day, with voters expected to turn out across urban and rural polling stations.