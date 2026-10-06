Nagaon bypoll records 70.25 per cent turnout till 3 pm, polling remains peaceful

Polling in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election remained peaceful on October 6, with an estimated 70.25 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, an election official said.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm across the eight Assembly segments under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

“Polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage was 70.25 per cent till 3 pm,” the official said.

Laharighat recorded the highest turnout at 74.74 per cent, while Nagaon-Batadraba registered the lowest at 61.92 per cent till 3 pm.

The turnout in the other six Assembly segments was 67.82 per cent in Morigaon, 65 per cent in Raha, 72.04 per cent in Rupahihat, 71.79 per cent in Dhing, 72.38 per cent in Jagiroad and 73.46 per cent in Samaguri.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at Mayong Higher Secondary School under the Jagiroad Assembly constituency.

Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised her franchise at Majgaon Primary School in the Nagaon-Batadraba segment.

After casting his vote, Sharma said voters would elect a suitable candidate.

Bora, meanwhile, said, “Everyone is aware that the BJP and the AIUDF are the same entity, but I am confident that the Congress will retain the seat.”

Fifteen candidates are contesting the bypoll, with the main contest involving Sharma, Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

The by-election was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha and later contested the Assam Assembly election from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

The bypoll is politically significant for the major parties, although its outcome will not alter the balance of power in Parliament. The BJP is seeking to expand its presence in the Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is seeking to retain the seat. The AIUDF is also seeking to maintain its influence in the constituency.

The district administration has identified 624 polling stations as sensitive and made additional security arrangements, an official said.

A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote across 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths.

Counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.