Nagaon bypoll sees 37.82 per cent polling till 11 am, Laharighat records 42.49 per cent

Voting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election recorded a voter turnout of 37.82 per cent till 11 a on Tuesday, with Laharighat registering the highest polling percentage among the eight Assembly segments at 42.49 per cent.

According to the turnout figures, Samaguri recorded 40.39 per cent polling, followed by Rupohihat at 39.62 per cent and Dhing at 38.48 per cent.

The turnout in other Assembly segments stood at 37.25 per cent in Morigaon, 37.06 per cent in Jagiroad, 34.35 per cent in Raha and 30.54 per cent in Nagaon-Batadroba.

Polling is underway across the constituency, with voters exercising their franchise to decide the outcome of the by-election. Election authorities have deployed polling personnel and security arrangements across the constituency to facilitate the voting process.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Assembly segments — Dhing, Jagiroad, Laharighat, Morigaon, Nagaon-Batadroba, Raha, Rupohihat and Samaguri.