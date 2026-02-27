Nagaon DC disqualifies GP member for submitting forged HSLC certificate

In a significant action ahead of the Panchayat Election 2025, the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon district, has disqualified and removed Ajmal Khan, elected GP Member of Ward No. 1 of Dhingbori Chapori Gaon Panchayat under Juria Development Block, after finding that he had submitted a forged HSLC certificate during nomination.

According to the official order issued by the District Commissioner on February 24, 2025, the action followed a complaint filed on December 8, 2025, by Saddam Hussain, alleging that Ajmal Khan had produced a fake HSLC certificate while filing his nomination papers. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zilla Parishad for a detailed enquiry.

During the enquiry, the Principal of Kaoimari High School informed the authorities that the HSLC certificate bearing Roll No. B05-557 and No. 3114, purportedly issued in the name of Md. Ajmal Khan, was not authentic and had not been issued by the school. The report further stated that Ajmal Khan himself, during a hearing held on December 30, 2025, admitted in writing that he had not passed the HSLC examination and had obtained the certificate through an intermediary.

Upon examination of all records and the enquiry report submitted by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Nagaon Zilla Parishad, the certificate was officially declared forged. The District Commissioner noted that the act constituted a violation of Section 111(2)(b) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, read with Rule 62(2) of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, and also attracted criminal liability for forgery and submission of false declarations.

Exercising powers under the relevant provisions of the Act and Rules, the District Commissioner ordered the immediate disqualification and removal of Ajmal Khan from the office of GP Member. The order further stated that the seat shall be treated as vacant with immediate effect and the decision would come into force forthwith.

The development has drawn attention locally, as authorities reiterated that strict action will be taken against any candidate found submitting forged documents during elections.