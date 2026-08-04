Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma likely to retire from service on August 5: Reports

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma is likely to resign on Wednesday, August 5 and retire from government service, as per reports. The development marks the end of his tenure as the administrative head of Nagaon district.

Sharma has been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon and previously held the same position in Morigaon district. During his tenure, he earned widespread recognition for his people-centric approach to governance and active engagement with local communities.

Known for maintaining close contact with residents, Sharma frequently visited villages and public gatherings, interacting directly with people to understand their concerns. He also drew public appreciation for his distinctive style of outreach, often singing with a guitar during community interactions, a gesture that helped strengthen his rapport with citizens.

Sharma has not disclosed the reasons behind his move. No official statement explaining the circumstances surrounding his decision had been issued at the time of filing this report.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.