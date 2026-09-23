Nagaon deputy commissioner’s name used to create fake Facebook account, money sought

A fake Facebook account has been created in the name of Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, with a cyber fraud group allegedly using the account to seek money from several people.

According to information available, the fraudsters created the fake social media profile impersonating the district commissioner and approached various individuals seeking financial assistance.

The matter came to light after people were contacted through the fake account in the name of the senior district official.

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Aranyak Saikia has already lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident.

The complaint has been filed seeking action against those responsible for creating and operating the fake Facebook account. The incident has raised concerns over the misuse of the identity of a senior government official for suspected cyber fraud.