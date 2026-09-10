Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll: Assam CEO meets political parties, EVM-VVPAT randomisation on Sept 11

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on September 10 held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled for October 6.

During the meeting, officials briefed the parties on the election notification, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and campaign guidelines, according to a statement issued by the CEO's office.

Discussions covered election expenditure monitoring, including maintenance and timely submission of expenditure accounts, prescribed formats and schedules, and collection of rate charts from District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs).

Political party representatives were also informed that electors can produce any of 12 prescribed alternative documents, apart from the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC), for identification on polling day.

Candidates were advised to submit a clear photograph for nomination purposes and avoid spectacles, caps and white attire while taking the photograph. They were also asked to open a separate bank account exclusively for election-related expenses and ensure that the address in their affidavit and nomination papers is identical.

The CEO's office also highlighted the importance of candidates or their authorised representatives being present during EVM randomisation and commissioning.

Campaign materials requiring certification must be cleared by the district-level or state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), officials said.

The first randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs for the bypoll will be conducted on September 11 at the offices of the DEOs concerned in the two districts covered by the parliamentary constituency. Representatives of recognised national and state political parties will be present during the process.

The EVMs and VVPATs will be segregated Assembly Constituency-wise for three constituencies in Morigaon district and five in Nagaon district, the statement said.

The CEO emphasised strict compliance with Election Commission instructions and the MCC and sought the cooperation of all political parties to ensure a free, fair, transparent and peaceful by-election.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party shortly before the Assam Assembly election and joined the BJP. Bordoloi subsequently won the Dispur Assembly constituency and became an MLA.