Nagaon municipality bans public spitting, warns of fines and legal action

In a move aimed at maintaining cleanliness and improving public hygiene, the Nagaon Municipal Board has prohibited spitting and creating “Red Spots” in public places across the town.

According to a public notice issued by the Nagaon Municipal Board on May 20, residents, traders, shopkeepers, vehicle drivers and the general public have been directed not to spit or throw residue from paan, gutkha, zarda, betel nut and similar chewing products in public spaces.

The restriction applies to roadsides, market areas, government and private office premises, school campuses, walls, drains, parks, bus stands and other public places within Nagaon town.

Municipal authorities stated that the practice of spitting and creating red stains in public areas damages the town’s aesthetic appeal, creates unhygienic surroundings and negatively affects public health.

The civic body said the initiative has been introduced as part of efforts to build a cleaner and more beautiful Nagaon.

The municipal board has urged citizens to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and avoid spitting in public places.

Authorities have warned that individuals found violating the order and creating “Red Spots” will face fines and legal action under existing municipal regulations.

The Nagaon Municipal Board has appealed for public cooperation in keeping the town clean and maintaining a healthy urban environment.