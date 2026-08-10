Nagaon Rangers script first APL win with dominant 10-wicket triumph

Nagaon Rangers registered their first win of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 in emphatic fashion, defeating Charaideo Sunrisers by 10 wickets in Match 18 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on August 9.

Chasing a target of 140, Nagaon Rangers raced to 140 without losing a wicket in just 13.2 overs. Soumyadeep Das led the charge with an unbeaten 70, while Sumit Kashyap remained unbeaten on 66 as the opening pair completely dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack.

The victory also marked the first 10-wicket win of the 2026 Assam Premier League, with none of Charaideo's six bowlers able to make a breakthrough.

Earlier, Charaideo Sunrisers posted 139/9 in 20 overs. Hrishikesh Tamuli top-scored with 40, while Himanshu Saraswat remained unbeaten on 26.

For Nagaon, Bhargav Dutta was the pick of the bowlers with 3/18, while Rahul Singh and Sunil Lachit claimed two wickets each.

The result gave Nagaon Rangers their maiden victory of the season and underlined their strong turnaround with a commanding all-round performance.