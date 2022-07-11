The Nagaon District Fair Price Shop Dealer’s Association took out a protest rally against the government demanding the fulfillment of their demands, which have remained unattended or unheeded by the state government since the Pandemic days.

Highlighting their plight and the troubling situation they have been facing since the pandemic days, the members of the association have sent a memorandum to the centre, asking for immediate discharge of all the mentioned demands.

The memorandum mentioned:-

• A minimum Margin of Rs. 440/- (Rupees four hundred forty) per quintal must be ensured with a Minimum Monthly Income Guaranty of Rs. 50,000 (Rupees Fifty Thousand) only.

• Handling Loss for Rice, Wheat & Sugar should be allowed @1 kg per quintal. Edible Oil & Pulses should be supplied through Fair Price Shops.

• LPG Gas Cylinders should be supplied through Fair Price Shops. Fair Price Shops will collect LPG Cylinders from the LPG Distributors and make doorstep delivery to the LPG Consumers tagged to their Fair Price Shops. The Margin will be shared equally by the LPG Distributors & the Fair Price Shops.

• We will stop lifting of stocks unless they are supplied in Jute gunny bags

• Allowing the Fair Price Shop Dealers of the Rural areas to function as "Direct

• Procurement Agents(DPA) for Rice& Wheat

• West Bengal Ration Model" of free distribution of Ration to all Indian Citizens i.e."Food for All" be implemented throughout the Country.

• All Due Margins for all the States including Jammu & Kashmir should be reimbursed

• Compensation of Corona victim Dealers should be paid@ Rs. 50 Lakhs as granted by the State of Rajasthan. 10) The allocation of L/Suger should be made equally as in the other states to mitigate the demand of the consumer as one of the state having special status.

The protest was carried out with the theme ‘Save Ration Save Nation’, where members raised their concerns. They even opined for the regularisation of the monthly commission which is remunerated by the state government.

‘’We dont know why there has been irregularities in the payment of the commission money. Yet we demand that the state as well as the Central government listen to our problems and address them duly,’’ says one of the members of the association while addressing the media.