Nagaon Tribunal declares 15 as foreigners, orders deportation within 24 hours
The Nagaon Foreigners’ Tribunal has declared 15 individuals as foreign nationals of Bangladeshi origin and ordered their deportation from India within 24 hours.
- 15 declared Bangladeshi nationals to be deported from India.
- Deportation coordinated with BSF, to occur at international border.
- Individuals held at Matia Detention Camp pending deportation.
The Nagaon Foreigners’ Tribunal has declared 15 individuals as foreign nationals of Bangladeshi origin and ordered their deportation from India within 24 hours.
Acting on the tribunal’s directive, police have taken the individuals into custody for deportation. The formal deportation order was issued by Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, in accordance with the tribunal’s findings.
Officials said the identified foreigners have been lodged at the Matia Detention Camp and necessary legal and administrative procedures are being completed. The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to hand them over to Bangladesh through the international border later tonight, following standard protocol.
Authorities stated that the action was taken after due legal process, reiterating the government’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws and tribunal verdicts.
The individuals declared as Bangladeshi nationals by the tribunal are:
Johura Khatun, No. 1 Kandhulimari, Dhing
Abdul Aziz, Hedayatnagar, Nagaon Town
Aheda Khatun, Bagariguri, Juria
Azufa Khatun, Garemati Khowa, Rupohihat
Hussain Ali, Dighaliati, Raha
Fazila Khatun, Hatiyujowa, Batadrava
Anura Begum, Lengteng, Samaguri
Asha Khatun, Shalbari, Samaguri
Nazrul Islama, Chaparmukh Town, Raha
Rahim Sheikh, Dighaliati, Raha
Burek Ali, Dighaliati, Raha
Idris Ali, Raha Town
Rustam Ali, Hatigaon Bagan, Kaliabor
Anwar Khan, Garubandha, Jakhalabandha
Taher Ali, Goraimari, Kaliabor
Officials confirmed that deportation will be carried out under tight security and in coordination with border authorities.
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