Nagaon Tribunal declares 15 as foreigners, orders deportation within 24 hours

The Nagaon Foreigners’ Tribunal has declared 15 individuals as foreign nationals of Bangladeshi origin and ordered their deportation from India within 24 hours.

Acting on the tribunal’s directive, police have taken the individuals into custody for deportation. The formal deportation order was issued by Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, in accordance with the tribunal’s findings.

Officials said the identified foreigners have been lodged at the Matia Detention Camp and necessary legal and administrative procedures are being completed. The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to hand them over to Bangladesh through the international border later tonight, following standard protocol.

Authorities stated that the action was taken after due legal process, reiterating the government’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws and tribunal verdicts.

The individuals declared as Bangladeshi nationals by the tribunal are:

Johura Khatun, No. 1 Kandhulimari, Dhing

Abdul Aziz, Hedayatnagar, Nagaon Town

Aheda Khatun, Bagariguri, Juria

Azufa Khatun, Garemati Khowa, Rupohihat

Hussain Ali, Dighaliati, Raha

Fazila Khatun, Hatiyujowa, Batadrava

Anura Begum, Lengteng, Samaguri

Asha Khatun, Shalbari, Samaguri

Nazrul Islama, Chaparmukh Town, Raha

Rahim Sheikh, Dighaliati, Raha

Burek Ali, Dighaliati, Raha

Idris Ali, Raha Town

Rustam Ali, Hatigaon Bagan, Kaliabor

Anwar Khan, Garubandha, Jakhalabandha

Taher Ali, Goraimari, Kaliabor

Officials confirmed that deportation will be carried out under tight security and in coordination with border authorities.