Nalbari district has emerged as a frontrunner in Assam’s green movement, planting more than 1.7 million saplings since 2023 under state and central government environmental initiatives, according to official figures.

Data from the Nalbari Social Forestry Division reveals that 16,96,220 seedlings were planted across the district in 2024 alone, a nearly fivefold increase from the 3,47,991 saplings planted the previous year. These plantation drives were conducted as part of national and state-led campaigns such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Amrit Brikshya Andolan, with wide participation from students, women’s self-help groups, and community organisations.

The most significant contribution has come from educational institutions. Nalbari’s schools and colleges collectively planted over 50,000 saplings through the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, demonstrating a targeted approach to instill environmental responsibility in young people. Primary and middle schools alone accounted for 34,035 of these saplings.

The central government’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, launched on World Environment Day 2023, also gained momentum in the district. So far, 80,053 saplings have been planted under this campaign, aimed at encouraging individuals to plant trees in honour of their mothers.

Officials report a survival rate of over 94% for saplings planted in 2023 — a figure well above national averages — thanks to regular maintenance and fencing by the Social Forestry Division. A special plantation drive in Madhapur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka saw a 100% survival rate of planted saplings.

“The high participation shows that environmental awareness is now deeply rooted in our communities,” said Deputy Commissioner Deka, who credited coordination between government departments, NGOs, and grassroots organizations for the sustained success.

Nalbari ranked first in Assam during Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024, a distinction attributed largely to the active involvement of women from self-help groups. Their engagement turned what might have been a top-down initiative into a genuine community-led effort.

Local NGOs, particularly those focused on conservation, played a crucial role. “It’s a reflection of our district’s commitment to sustainability,” said Biswajit Sarma, secretary of Green Globe NGO.

In addition to environmental benefits, authorities emphasized that these plantation drives also help build social and emotional bonds. “Planting a tree in a mother’s name is not just a tribute — it’s a legacy,” said Dr Kailash Deka, Joint Director of Health.

The programme has sparked civic pride and ownership. “Schools are at the heart of this transformation,” said Jayanta Thakuria, Inspector of Schools, Nalbari. “Children are learning by doing — not just about science, but about their role in protecting the planet.”