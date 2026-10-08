Nameri Tiger Reserve secures CA|TS approval, completes Assam’s four-reserve conservation milestone

Nameri Tiger Reserve in Assam has secured the Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) Approved status, making it the fourth tiger reserve in the state to receive the international conservation recognition. The approval, granted on September 10 followed an assessment of the reserve and approval by the CA|TS International Executive Committee.

The recognition places Nameri alongside Kaziranga, Manas and Orang, all of which have already achieved CA|TS-approved status, bringing all four of Assam’s tiger reserves under the international management framework.

CA|TS is a global framework designed to assess the effectiveness of tiger reserve management and protection. The assessment covers key areas such as wildlife protection, habitat management, scientific monitoring, administration, conservation planning and community participation.

Nameri completed the prescribed assessment process before receiving the approval from the CA|TS International Executive Committee. The recognition reflects efforts to strengthen protection mechanisms, improve scientific monitoring, manage habitats and implement conservation measures in the reserve.

The achievement also acknowledges the role of forest officials, frontline forest personnel and other stakeholders involved in the management and protection of Nameri Tiger Reserve.

Located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, Nameri is an important component of Assam’s tiger conservation landscape. The reserve has ecological linkages with forests in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh as well as the wider Brahmaputra Valley, making it significant for maintaining connectivity across the region’s forest and wildlife habitats.

The Field Director of Nameri Tiger Reserve said the CA|TS approval reflects sustained efforts to strengthen conservation and management practices in the reserve.

With Nameri receiving the approval, all four tiger reserves in Assam have now achieved CA|TS-approved status, marking a significant step in the state’s efforts to strengthen tiger habitat protection, wildlife management and long-term conservation planning.