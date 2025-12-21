Namrup fertiliser plant to create 300+ direct, 1,000+ indirect jobs: Assam CM

A major fertiliser project at Namrup in Assam, expected to generate over 300 direct and more than 1,000 indirect jobs, was formally launched on December 21, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of the Ammonia-Urea Plant, marking a key step towards fertiliser self-reliance in the Northeast.



Slated for commissioning by 2030, the project will be developed at an estimated cost of over Rs 10,600 crore by Assam Valley Fertiliser & Chemical Company Limited within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited at Namrup. Officials said the unit will have a capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes of Ammonia-Urea fertiliser annually and will significantly reduce import dependence while ensuring timely availability of fertilisers for farmers in Assam and the wider Northeast and eastern India.



The project follows approval by the Union Cabinet earlier this year. AVFCCL was incorporated in July as a joint venture involving the Assam government, Oil India Limited, National Fertilisers Limited, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, and BVFCL.



Addressing the gathering, Modi said the Namrup plant would strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by building an Atmanirbhar Assam, creating employment for local youth while empowering farmers through assured fertiliser supply. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project reaffirmed Assam’s emergence as a new growth engine of Northeast India under the “double-engine government”.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the newly inaugurated Swahid Smarak Kshetra. Accompanied by Sarma and senior officials, Modi toured the martyrs’ gallery and garlanded the statue of Khargeswar Talukdar, recognised as the first martyr of the movement.



The memorial, built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, commemorates 860 people who lost their lives during the six-year-long Assam Agitation that concluded in 1985. Officials said the site has been developed as a space for remembrance and public engagement, featuring water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track and a sound-and-light show tracing key phases of the movement and Assam’s history.